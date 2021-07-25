ST. CLOUD -- A new brood of freshly hatched monarch butterflies was released beside the Mississippi River this weekend.

Quiet Oaks Hospice House and the Munsinger Clemens Botanical Society teamed up for the 10th annual Memorial Release of the Butterflies on Sunday. The butterflies symbolize hope and rebirth and honor the lives of loved ones who have passed on.

This year people had three options for releasing their butterflies including privately in-person in the late morning at Munsinger Garden, purchasing the butterfly and having someone from Quiet Oaks release it, or letting it go during the afternoon event in the gardens.

Music in the Gardens with Dennis Warner and the D’s and root beer floats followed the ceremony. Quiet Oaks Hospice House has served the central Minnesota community since 2008.

