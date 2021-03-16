Music In The Gardens, Art Fair Returning this Summer

ST. CLOUD -- Music in the Gardens returns to Munsinger Gardens in St. Cloud this summer.

The 22nd season will kick off on Sunday, June 13th and is held on alternating Sundays at 3:00 p.m. through August 22nd.

Some of the musical acts scheduled to perform include Harper's Chord, The Half Steps, and Ring of Kerry.

All concerts are free.

The Munsinger Clemens Botanical Society will again sell root beer floats.

Sarah Mueller, WJON

Also, the annual Munsinger Clemens Gardens annual Art Fair in the Garden is scheduled for July 15th. It is held every year on the third Thursday in July. The events were all canceled last year due to COVID restrictions.