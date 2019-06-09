20th Music in the Gardens Concert Series Kicks Off Sunday

ST. CLOUD -- You can get out and enjoy nature and music at a local concert series this summer. The Munsinger Clemens Botanical Society kicked off their 20th season of Music in the Gardens on Sunday afternoon.

The events are free, but you can buy a root beer float for a dollar to enjoy while listening to the music. Co-Chair Jill Florek says the money all goes back to the gardens.

That's helping fund whatever they need. Some of the equipment that they want, lawn mowers, sheds, fixing up, maintenance, and that kind of thing.

The first concert of the season featured L’unica Quartet, a St. Cloud string quartet that formed in 2003. Florek says the St. Cloud Symphony Orchestra helps select the musicians, and a grant funds them.

For the music we also get a grant from the Central Minnesota Arts Board and they help us out for the musicians themselves - to get them down here and play.

The concerts are held every other Sunday. The botanical society also holds a photography contest and art fair during the summer.

You can find a complete schedule of events by clicking on the link below.