Music in the Gardens Series Kicks Off 22nd Season [GALLERY]

ST. CLOUD -- Another outdoor music series made its return to central Minnesota this weekend.

Munsinger Clemens Botanical Society kicked off their 22nd annual Music in the Gardens season along the banks of the Mississippi River on Sunday afternoon.

The first performer in the series was Seaborn, a local group that includes Cristina Seaborn on violin, Rick Walter on the banjo, Joe Meyer on the bass, and Paul Imholte on the hammered dulcimer.

The free concerts start at 3:00 p.m. every other Sunday by the lower gazebo at Munsinger Gardens. Root beer floats are being sold again this year, and you are encouraged to bring your own lawn chairs.

2021 Music in the Gardens Schedule:

June 13th - Seaborn

June 27th - Harper’s Chord

July 11th - The Half Steps

July 25th - Dennis Warner and the D’s – Memorial Release of the Butterflies event

August 8th - Monday Night Jazz

August 22 - Ring of Kerry

