Special Edition of Music in the Gardens Scheduled for Sunday

ST. CLOUD -- A special edition of the Music in the Garden concert series is scheduled for this weekend.

Munsinger Clemens Botanical Society Co-Chair Jill Florek says because of the weather, they ended up canceling last weekend performance and rescheduled it for this Sunday.

This weekends musical act is Monday Night Jazz.

The concert will begin at 3:00 p.m. The Munsinger Clemens Botanical Society will also be selling root beer floats for $1.