FAIRHAVEN (WJON News) -- Three people were hurt, including a young child, in a crash in Fairhaven on Saturday. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a pickup being driven by 44-year-old Charles Goenner of Glencoe and a minivan being driven by 26-year-old Emily Dorso of Glencoe were both going north on Highway 15 when they collided.

Get our free mobile app

The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. near Beaver Lake Road. Dorso and a passenger in her minivan, 3-year-old Zoe Zvorak, were taken to CentraCare Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Goenner was hurt but did not go to the hospital. A second passenger in Dorso's minivan, 27-year-old River Zvorak, was not hurt in the crash.

LOOK: The longest highways in America Stacker compiled a list of the longest interstates in the United States using 2021 data from the Federal Highway Administration . Read on to find out which ones are the lengthiest. Gallery Credit: Hannah Lang

LOOK: Do you know these 50 famous acronyms? This list from Stacker features a collection of the most common acronyms and their meanings. Popular abbreviations include establishments like ACLU, YMCA, ad the AARP. Gallery Credit: Rachel Cavanaugh