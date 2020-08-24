Woman Hurt in Fairhaven Township Crash

FAIRHAVEN TOWNSHIP -- One person was hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Fairhaven Township Sunday morning.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says a pickup driven by 63-year-old Donald Buckentine of Oakdale was heading west on County Road 146 at about 8:40 a.m. when he came upon the intersection with County Road 7. Sheriff's officials say Buckentine stopped at the stop sign and then proceeded through the intersection.

Meanwhile, a Fed Ex van driven by 41-year-old Mark Wolle of Big lake was heading north on County Road 7 and was unable to avoid colliding with Buckentine's pickup.

A passenger in the pickup, 36-year-old Dayna Adams of West St. Paul, was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. No one else was hurt.

Authorities say Wolle did not have a stop sign at that intersection.