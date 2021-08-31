St. Cloud Teen Hurt in Pickup Rollover

FAIRHAVEN TOWNSHIP -- One person was hurt when the pickup they were riding in left the road and rolled Monday.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says 16-year-old Jack Rice of St. Cloud was driving south on 28th Avenue in Fairhaven Township when he tried to make a turn onto 195th Street. The truck left the road and rolled into the ditch.

The crash happened just before 2:00 p.m. Monday.

Sheriff's officials say Rice and a passenger, 16-year-old Brennan Ylinen of St. Cloud, were not wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash.

Authorities say Ylinen was taken by ambulance to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The sheriff's office says speed is considered a factor in the crash.

