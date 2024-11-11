“Family Dinner” Pokes Fun At Going Home For The Holidays
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- Going home for the holidays can be challenging and a show coming to Minneapolis aims to poke fun at the experience. "Family Dinner" is a completely improvised show created and directed by Twin Cities improv icon Molly Ritchie.
A rotating cast will take the stage of the Dudley Riggs Theatre for eight performances on Fridays and Saturdays, December 6th through the 28th. Audience members get to be a fly on the wall as family members gather to enjoy a holiday dinner. You will learn about the family's history, relationships, and all the things that make them funny.
Plus, each family member will be assigned a secret selected from audience suggestions. "Family Dinner" makes fun of everything relatives bring to the table because it's funny when it's not your family. Tickets for the show are on sale now.
