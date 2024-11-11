“Family Dinner” Pokes Fun At Going Home For The Holidays

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- Going home for the holidays can be challenging and a show coming to Minneapolis aims to poke fun at the experience. "Family Dinner" is a completely improvised show created and directed by Twin Cities improv icon Molly Ritchie.

Get our free mobile app

Hennepin Arts Hennepin Arts loading...

A rotating cast will take the stage of the Dudley Riggs Theatre for eight performances on Fridays and Saturdays, December 6th through the 28th. Audience members get to be a fly on the wall as family members gather to enjoy a holiday dinner. You will learn about the family's history, relationships, and all the things that make them funny.

Hennepin Arts Hennepin Arts loading...

Plus, each family member will be assigned a secret selected from audience suggestions. "Family Dinner" makes fun of everything relatives bring to the table because it's funny when it's not your family. Tickets for the show are on sale now.

Hennepin Arts Hennepin Arts loading...

Hennepin Arts Hennepin Arts loading...

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

Labor Day Weekend Northern Lights as Seen in Minnesota

St. Stephen, Minnnesota in Pictures