ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A plan to bring a 40-unit apartment for extremely low-income residents has passed its first hurdle.

After holding a public hearing Tuesday night, the St. Cloud Planning Commission unanimously passed the PUD amendment for Elm Ridge Apartments at 1530 Northway Drive.

Center City Housing will develop, own, and operate the building. Executive Director Nancy Cashman says they'll use the same model as River Crest and River Heights in southeast St. Cloud.

The average length of stay there is about five to six years. That's for folks who have five to six years consecutively on the streets before they moved in. So, our goal is to take those folks who have had trouble maintaining long-term housing and provide support services.

Cashman says the average age of their tenants is about 50 years old. She says residents oftentimes have a window of opportunity to reconnect with family members.

We just want to continue to help get the homeless off the streets because living on the streets is not a very good treatment plan.

Cashman says Stearns County will be helping to subsidize the cost of rent for the individuals.

Get our free mobile app

The project will now go to the St. Cloud City Council, which also needs to hold a public hearing.

READ RELATED ARTICLES