Apartment Building for Extremely Low Income Planned for St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A new apartment building for low-income residents is being proposed for north St. Cloud.

The Planning Commission will hold a public hearing during its meeting on Tuesday night on a request from Center City Housing to amend the Northway PUD at the former YMCA property at 1530 Northway Drive.

The Elm Ridge Apartments would have 40 housing units with a 24/7 front desk and security for extremely low-income people with a history of housing instability. The property would be designed using trauma-informed and harm-reduction principles to provide permanent housing to homeless people, people with disabilities, and those struggling with mental health and chemical dependency issues.

Center City Housing is a nonprofit and would be the building's developer, owner, and operator. They would use the same model as their other properties in St. Cloud, River Crest, and River Heights.

The former YMCA building on that site was demolished in 2017.

City documents say the most recent Northway PUD amendment changed the site to a potential small grocery store, but that never developed.

