ELK RIVER (WJON News) -- A man was arrested after he allegedly fired several shots into the windows between the front doors of the Sherburne County Government Center in Elk River, and then entered the building.

Commander Ben Zawacki says the man was arrested outside the building as he was walking away holding a long gun.

The man has been identified as 51-year-old Zha Vang of Elk River. He's been booked into the Sherburne County Jail.

Sherburne County Jail

Law enforcement from several agencies responded to the Government Center around 9:30 a.m. on Saturday.

The Sheriff's Office says there is an active investigation into whether Vang committed any other crimes before or after the shooting at the Government Center.

County staff are working to secure the building and assess the damage.

Because the Government Center campus remains a crime scene, access to the building, parking lot and surrounding grounds is restricted until investigators clear.

