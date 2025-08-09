Loose Trailer Causes Multi-vehicle Accident Near Duelm

SAINT GEORGE TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A loose flatbed trailer hit two vehicles, sending one person to the hospital near Duelm on Friday afternoon. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, an SUV driven by 38-year-old Amy Mcannany of Sauk Rapids was going east on Highway 95 in Saint George Township and towing a flatbed trailer when the trailer became detached.

Get our free mobile app

A pickup being driven by 47-year-old Timothy Dohmeyer of Princeton was going west on Highway 95, and the loose trailer and his vehicle crashed. The trailer then also crashed into a car being driven by 71-year-old Steven Thomas of Siren, WI, that was going east on Highway 95. Dohmeyer was taken to Fairview Northland Medical Center in Princeton. Mcannany and Thomas were not hurt in the crash.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

LOOK: Iconic products released the year you were born American history can often be remembered through our consumer habits. That's why Stacker ranked the iconic products released from the year you were born, starting in 1919. From Slurpees to iPods, this list is a pop culture-infused trip down memory lane. Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: The top burger restaurant chains in America Stacker gathered YouGov Ratings to rank the top 20 burger restaurant chains in America, according to customers in the third quarter of 2024. Gallery Credit: Stacker