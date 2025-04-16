Driver Hurt In Rollover On Interstate 94
CLEARWATER (WJON News) -- A driver was hurt when his vehicle left the interstate and rolled.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened on Interstate 94 in Silver Creek Township on Tuesday at about 7:30 p.m.
Nineteen-year-old Kaine Vinson of St. Paul was driving west when his car left the road, rolled several times, and came to a rest on its side in the median.
Get our free mobile app
Vinson was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- Matt Love Dancing For Greater St. Cloud Public Safety Foundation
- Kevin Johnson Dancing For Tanner's Team Foundation
- Tickets On Sale for 'Last Out' Play at Pioneer Place Theater
- Jules' Bistro Minnesota Woman-Owned Small Business of the Year
- Nonprofit Project 37 Buys Building In Downtown St. Cloud
RANKED: Your Favorite Childhood Bubble Gums
From long-lasting flavor to epic bubble potential, we're ranking the most iconic childhood chewing gums that defined recess, ruled the playground and stuck with us (sometimes literally).
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz