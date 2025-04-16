Driver Hurt In Rollover On Interstate 94

Driver Hurt In Rollover On Interstate 94

Photo: WJON

CLEARWATER (WJON News) -- A driver was hurt when his vehicle left the interstate and rolled.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened on Interstate 94 in Silver Creek Township on Tuesday at about 7:30 p.m.

Nineteen-year-old Kaine Vinson of St. Paul was driving west when his car left the road, rolled several times, and came to a rest on its side in the median.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

Vinson was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

READ RELATED ARTICLES

RANKED: Your Favorite Childhood Bubble Gums

From long-lasting flavor to epic bubble potential, we're ranking the most iconic childhood chewing gums that defined recess, ruled the playground and stuck with us (sometimes literally).

Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, State/Regional News

More From AM 1240 WJON