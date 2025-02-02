Driver Hurt in Crash on Icy Road in Morrison County
SCANDIA (WJON News) -- A pickup driver was hurt when he lost control of the vehicle on an icy patch on the road.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened Saturday at about 4:00 p.m. on Highway 10 in Cushing Township.
Twenty-one-year-old Conner Wipper of Clearwater was driving east when his pickup ran across the ice, lost control, entered the right ditch, coming to a stop on its roof.
Get our free mobile app
He was taken to St. Gabriel's Hospital in Little Falls with non-life-threatening injuries.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- Sky Scraper Once Planned for Downtown St. Cloud
- New Retail Store, Kitchen Coming to Downtown St. Cloud
- Local Podcasters Opens Studio in Downtown St. Cloud
- St. Cloud Gets State Grant for Parking Lot Redevelopment
- New Antique Store Coming to Downtown St. Cloud
LOOK: Relive the ’90s in These Iconic Photos
These photos capture the good, the grungy, and the groundbreaking moments that defined the ’90s and left their mark on history and pop culture.
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz