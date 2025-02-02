Driver Hurt in Crash on Icy Road in Morrison County

Driver Hurt in Crash on Icy Road in Morrison County

SCANDIA (WJON News) -- A pickup driver was hurt when he lost control of the vehicle on an icy patch on the road.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened Saturday at about 4:00 p.m. on Highway 10 in Cushing Township.

Twenty-one-year-old Conner Wipper of Clearwater was driving east when his pickup ran across the ice, lost control, entered the right ditch, coming to a stop on its roof.

He was taken to St. Gabriel's Hospital in Little Falls with non-life-threatening injuries.

