PAYNESVILLE (WJON News) -- Paynesville area voters can learn more about some of their candidates in the midterm elections this week. The Paynesville Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting a forum on Thursday.

Meet Paynesville Candidates Thursday Night At High School Forum

People can stop in to chat with local candidates for city council and Township Supervisor at 6:30 p.m. and then hear those running tackle questions posed by moderator Mike Jacobson starting at 7:00 p.m.

The forum will be held at the Paynesville Area High School Auditorium and is free to attend.

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