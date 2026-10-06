PAYNESVILLE (WJON News) -- People in a Central Minnesota community have a new way to get involved. The Paynesville Area Chamber of Commerce has launched its Chamber Action Team (CAT) to make it simpler for people to help the chamber with events like Town and Country Days and the Community Showcase.

New CAT Program Offers Paynesville Residents Easy Way to Get Involved

Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Jacob Bertram says CAT will make it easier for people to donate their time:

"Basically anyone can sign up. They can help out for five minutes, ten minutes, an hour, eight hours, however long that they're comfortable with within their own schedule. We just really value those volunteers that have helped us and continue to help us, and we're always looking for more people."

Bertram says the chamber is also looking at ways to give back and honor those who volunteer with all the events. The Paynesville Area Chamber of Commerce puts on eight to ten events each year.

CAT Gives Paynesville Residents Flexible Volunteer Options

CAT members can choose the events and tasks that fit their interests, like decorating, kids' activities, and more. Bertram says it takes countless volunteer hours to help run all their events, and CAT has opportunities to fit everyone:

"There are quite a few hours that definitely get put into it, and various different positions available. We run a pork chop stand so you can so you can be flinging pork chops helping us serve those, you could be taking tickets at different events at the registration table, you could help plan some of the events that there's some ideas you want to have you can kind of ease into it that way."

Bertram says CAT is a simple and meaningful way for people to get involved and support local events. Anyone interested in joining the Paynesville Area Chamber Action Team can fill out a form on the chamber's website or call the chamber office at 320-243-3233.

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