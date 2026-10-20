COLD SPRING (WJON News) -- Voters in the ROCORI Area School District have three key issues they need to decide on in the general election. ROCORI has three open school board seats with six people running: two incumbents and four first-time candidates, and to approve renewal of the school district's 10-year Capital Projects Levy.

ROCORI Voters Face Decisions on School Technology Funding

ROCORI Superintendent Kevin Enerson says the levy is vital for the district to help cover technology costs:

"These are infrastructure things like servers and wifi in the buildings, so you've got the mechanical side of things in the infrastructure, and then you also have some devices that we provide, and students need to have access that type of equipment in their learning."

Enerson says the levy generates over $450,000 annually for the district and the renewal will not change any tax rates for voters.

ROCORI Schools Could Gain about $90,000 Under Proposed Amendment

Voters will also have to decide on the state constitutional amendment to the Permanent School Fund. Enerson says it is important for voters to know that the amendment means more money for schools at no cost to them:

"On that amendment question, if you don't vote, it is counted as a no, so someone else is making your decision for you if you leave it blank, so we do ask everyone to weigh in and vote yes or no on that ballot question for the amendment."

Enerson says currently ROCORI gets about $60 per pupil from the trust fund, and if the amendment were to pass, that amount would go up to about $100 per pupil, which would mean about $90,000 more for the district.

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