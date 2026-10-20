ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting an event next week that focuses on creating a workplace where employees thrive.

The 4th annual Action Summit is on Thursday, October 28th at 8:00 a.m. in Sartell.

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Director of Marketing and Communications Emily Bertram says the speaker lineup is built based on what they are hearing from business owners and Human Resources Managers.

Covering mental health in the workplace, covering generational differences from Gen Z to baby boomers, and how to build a recovery-friendly workplace.

Bertram says the goal of the half-day event is for attendees to go back to their companies and have an immediate impact.

Our goal is to have actionable steps. When you leave, we want you as a business professional to feel inspired, of course, but also go back to your business with steps to incorporate today.

Bertram says you can register right up until the day before the event, and you don't have to be a chamber member to participate.