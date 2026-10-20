ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A wide variety of entertainment is coming to the Paramount Center for the Arts in downtown St. Cloud over the next several weeks.

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Tribute Show

A tribute show to the folk-singing duo Simon & Garfunkel will take the stage on Tuesday, November 3rd. There are just a handful of tickets left for the 1:30 p.m. show.

Serial Killers

Frederick M. Brown, Getty Images Frederick M. Brown, Getty Images

Executive Director Gretchen Boulka says they have a program called Serial Killers with Dr. Scott Bonn coming on Thursday, November 5th at 7:30 p.m.

This is really a unique addition to our season this year. We're excited about it, as much as you can be excited to talk about serial killers. Dr. Scott Bonn is an author, a professor, and a public speaker. He has studied and personally interviewed and profiled some of the world's most notorious serial killers.

Local Musicians

The St. Cloud Municipal Band performs on Monday, November 9th at 7:00 p.m.

National Act Farewell Tour

A classic band from the 1970s is on its final tour, and they are stopping here in St. Cloud. Boulka says Orleans Final Tour 2026-2027 will be here on Thursday, November 12th at 7:30 p.m.

We're excited to have them. I keep thinking of some of their famous songs like "Still the One" and "Dance With Me" and "Love Takes Time". These are all playing through my head as we're getting ready for them to come.

You can buy discounted tickets to the Orleans show through The Value Connection.

Musical Theater

GREAT Theatre's production of Les Misérables is still on stage at the Paramount this weekend and next weekend.

Read More: Spotlight: GREAT Theatre's Les Misérables Coming to Paramount |

All of the Paramount's shows through the upcoming holiday season are posted on their website right now, if you want to plan. Many of the holiday shows sell out fast.