Driver Dies in Collision with Semi in Becker

BECKER (WJON News) -- A man died when the pickup he was driving ran into a semi.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 10 in Becker.

The semi was going west on Highway 10 in the left turn lane making a turn onto Liberty Lane when it was rear-ended by the pickup. The pickup was going west on Highway 10 in the right lane approaching Liberty Lane when it veered left into the rear of the trailer being pulled by the semi.

Get our free mobile app

Forty-four-year-old Derrick Sartwell of Monticello died.

The semi driver was not hurt.

READ RELATED ARTICLES