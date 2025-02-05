Driver Blames Failed Brakes for Cause of Two Vehicle Crash

ALBANY (WJON News) -- One person was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash near Albany.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened just after 6:00 p.m. Tuesday.

Nineteen-year-old Hunter Johnson of Cold Spring was traveling east on 360th Street when he went through the stop sign at County Road 10. Johnson told deputies his brakes failed and he couldn't stop.

He struck a vehicle driven by 54-year-old Leann Platz of Holdingford as she was driving north on County Road 10. The vehicle was struck on the driver's side rear door causing it to launch into a field a few hundred yards.

Platz was taken to Melrose Hospital with unknown injuries. Johnson was treated at the scene.

