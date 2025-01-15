Did You Know Everybody’s Working For The Weekender?
With lots of cold weather expected this weekend, The Weekender decided to warm you up with memories of Loverboy and the classic Patrick Swayze/Chris Farley Saturday Night Live skit. The song is always sure to bring a smile to your face whenever you hear it.
There are plenty of things to do with 2025 ramping up into full New Year's form. The Weekender has indoor and outdoor suggestions for you. If you want to get in one more viewing of A Christmas Story, you could relive the ending on Saturday and have some duck while watching the classic on National Peking Duck Day.
The Vikings let us down again but there is still plenty of football to watch on the weekend, and pitchers and catchers report for spring training for the Twins in only four weeks. Well, maybe the Lynx can save us again. If you are watching football, Sunday is National Popcorn Day so have a big bowl and munch away while enjoying the games.
We will end this week for you with a classic riddle from our close personal friend the Riddler (Frank Gorshin version of course). Three men in a boat have 4 cigarettes but no matches, how to they light the cigarettes?
Give up? They throw one cigarette overboard and make the boat a cigarette lighter. Ha Ha. Check out the events below and if you have an event you would like included in The Weekender email us here.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- Game Designer Inspired By Lunch Time Conversation At Convention
- Powder Ridge Makes List Of Top Minnesota Ski Destinations
- Rockville To Have Gas Station Again After Almost Two Years
- Meet Kimber, The Sartell Police Department’s K9 Calendar Girl
- Local Seamstress Is Hidden Gem For Sartell Dance Team
- One Of Country’s Top Bakeries Is Right Here In St. Joseph
- 1
Dog Man CelebrationSt. Cloud
Take your kids down to the St. Cloud Library to celebrate everything Dog Man on Saturday. They will have crafts, activities, and more all centered around the half-man, half-dog crime fighter. There will also be discussions about everyone’s favorite book in the series and about the newest book and movie which opens on January 31st. The event is free for children ages 7 – 12 and registration is required.
Saturday: 10:30 – 11:30 a.m.
- 2
Outdoor FunSt. Cloud
If you are ready to brave the cold on Saturday for some outdoor fun then River Side Park is the place for you. There will be free outdoor activities for the whole family: sledding, snowshoeing, and cross-country skiing with free ski rentals from the Minnesota Youth Ski League. Plus ski lessons, arts and crafts, smores, other refreshments, and prizes. The event is free and no registration is required. If that is not enough you can attend the 17th annual Sons of Norway Barnelopet on Sunday. The Barnelopet is a fun skiing event for kids ages 3 to 13. They will have cookies and hot chocolate too in a fun festive atmosphere. You can register ahead of time or they will have registration available on site too.
Saturday Winter Chill: 1:00 – 4:00 p.m.
Sunday Barnelopet: 11:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.
- 3
Hot Chocolate SocialSt. Cloud
If you want to get out of the cold and warm up head on over to the Good Earth Food Co-op for their Hot Chocolate Social. There will be samples, vendors, and of course some good warm cups of cocoa. The event is free to attend. Cups of hot chocolate are $2.50 but if you bring your own mug you get $1.00 off.
Saturday 12:00 – 3:00 p.m.
- 4
Taylor's VersionSt. Cloud
Taylor Swift fans who have never seen one of her shows in person can get a taste of one with Project 37's Taylor Version. The local community music group will be performing songs from her entire collection including all your favorite hits. They will also have some giveaways for a chance to win one of her Taylor’s Version albums on vinyl. It is an all-ages event with no alcohol. There is a $5.00 cover charge to attend. Project 37 is a non-profit with a mission to provide spaces and opportunities for all ages to enjoy music in safe and sober environments.
Sunday: 5:30 - 8:30 p.m. at the Red Carpet Nightclub
- 5
RV Super ShowSt. Paul
Campers and outdoor enthusiasts can take in a huge array of the latest in camping and outdoor gear at the RV Super Show at the River Centre in St. Paul all weekend long. The show will have live events, vendors, interactive exhibits to keep the whole family involved. You can get everything you need for your next great family adventure. St. Cloud’s own Pleasureland RV Center will be there as well. The RV Super Show is free to attend.
Thursday: 12:00 – 8:00 p.m.
Friday: 12:00 – 8:00 p.m.
Saturday: 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Sunday: 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.