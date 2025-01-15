Did You Know Everybody’s Working For The Weekender?

With lots of cold weather expected this weekend, The Weekender decided to warm you up with memories of Loverboy and the classic Patrick Swayze/Chris Farley Saturday Night Live skit. The song is always sure to bring a smile to your face whenever you hear it.

2017 Summer TCA Tour - Day 15

Crispy Peking Duck Faces Extinction As Gas Ovens Are Forced Out

There are plenty of things to do with 2025 ramping up into full New Year's form. The Weekender has indoor and outdoor suggestions for you. If you want to get in one more viewing of A Christmas Story, you could relive the ending on Saturday and have some duck while watching the classic on National Peking Duck Day.

San Francisco 49ers v Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings let us down again but there is still plenty of football to watch on the weekend, and pitchers and catchers report for spring training for the Twins in only four weeks. Well, maybe the Lynx can save us again. If you are watching football, Sunday is National Popcorn Day so have a big bowl and munch away while enjoying the games.

Crazy Legs Conti Eats 100 Cubic Feet Of Popcorn

We will end this week for you with a classic riddle from our close personal friend the Riddler (Frank Gorshin version of course). Three men in a boat have 4 cigarettes but no matches, how to they light the cigarettes?

Super Sam Seven via YouTube

Give up? They throw one cigarette overboard and make the boat a cigarette lighter. Ha Ha. Check out the events below and if you have an event you would like included in The Weekender email us here.

