Stearns County Deputy Okay After Crashing Squad Car

KIMBALL (WJON News) -- A deputy with the Stearns County Sheriff's Office crashed his squad car while responding to an emergency call.

The Sheriff's Office says on Sunday at about 6:15 p.m. Deputy Allan Sana was responding to a 911 hang-up call and a possible domestic situation with his lights and siren on.

He was turning left to travel east on County Road 44 from Highway 55 in Kimball when he lost control of the squad car and struck a power pole head-on.

The pole snapped off, downing the power lines, and cutting power to the area. Kimball Fire responded and helped Sana and blocked the roadway.

Sana was treated at the scene by Watkins Ambulance and released.

The Minnesota State Patrol responded to the scene to investigate the crash.

