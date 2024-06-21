Delta Adding Flights from MSP to 2 New Tropical Paradises

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- Delta Airlines has announced two new warm weather destinations from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

They announced new travel options to the tropical paradises of Aruba and St. Maarten on Friday.

The flights to Aruba will operate on Fridays and Sundays. Delta flights to St. Maarten will be on Thursdays and Saturdays.

Photo by Lex Melony on Unsplash
Delta also announced it is increasing its services to Grand Cayman with an additional weekly flight, totaling three, and to San Juan with two more weekly trips, totaling 10.

The airline recently announced flights to Mazatlan, Mexico as another new destination.

Delta says it will operate 126 weekly flights and offer more than 20,000 seats per week from MSP to 15 warm destinations this winter.

