Dassel Man Hurt in Crash in St. Augusta

ST. AUGUSTA (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a single-vehicle crash in St. Augusta.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says they received a crash detection all with multiple impacts on County Road 136 just before 1:00 a.m. Wedenesday.

Initially, dispatch didn't hear anyone on the phone, but eventually, a man started screaming that he was stuck in the vehicle.

Deputies found the vehicle in a heavily wooded area about 50 yards from the road. It was being driven by 21-year-old Russell Parks of Dassel.

Parks was traveling eastbound on County Road 136, drifted off the road into a field, and drove through multiple large trees where the truck came to a rest on the driver's side door.

He was taken to St. Cloud Hospital and treated for his injuries.

The crash is still under investigation. The Sheriff's Office says it is believed that drugs and alcohol are a factor in the crash.

