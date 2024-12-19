Dassel Man Hurt in Crash in St. Augusta

Dassel Man Hurt in Crash in St. Augusta

Stearns County Sheriff's Office

ST. AUGUSTA (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a single-vehicle crash in St. Augusta.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says they received a crash detection all with multiple impacts on County Road 136 just before 1:00 a.m. Wedenesday.

Initially, dispatch didn't hear anyone on the phone, but eventually, a man started screaming that he was stuck in the vehicle.

Deputies found the vehicle in a heavily wooded area about 50 yards from the road. It was being driven by 21-year-old Russell Parks of Dassel.

Parks was traveling eastbound on County Road 136, drifted off the road into a field, and drove through multiple large trees where the truck came to a rest on the driver's side door.

He was taken to St. Cloud Hospital and treated for his injuries.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

The crash is still under investigation. The Sheriff's Office says it is believed that drugs and alcohol are a factor in the crash.

READ RELATED ARTICLES

Totally ’80s: The Pictures That Take You Back

Take a nostalgic journey through the '80s with these iconic photos—capturing the fashion, toys, and unforgettable news events that left a lasting impact on a generation. Keep scrolling to relive the moments that defined the decade.

Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON