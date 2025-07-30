ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A new retail store focused on local products is opening in downtown St. Cloud.

Danique: Beauty and the Beans is at 710 West St. Germain Street in the former Copper Pony and Baby's on Broadway location.

David Kridler and his wife Monique Adhyatman, are the co-owners.

Kridler says his wife has been making soaps since 2020.

We are focusing a lot on the beauty and skin care products. As you walk in, you will see handcrafted soaps, lotions, creams, butters, and things like that. My wife is very particular making sure she uses ingredients you can pronounce.

He says he's been roasting coffee since 2018.

They've been selling their products at local fairs and farmers' markets for the past few years and decided now was the time to open a brick-and-mortar store.

Kridler says they are working with about nine Minnesota-based crafters to help fill the space.

Miscellaneous products that are largely going to be focused on bathroom and kitchen areas. That's going to be our focus as we continue to grow. We've got plenty of handcrafted items. We are also going to be adding coffee.

Earlier this year, we told you they were working on buying the former Paddy's Game Shop building; however, they ended up leasing the building that used to be home to Copper Pony and Baby's On Broadway because it was pretty much move-in ready.

Danique: Beauty and the Beans have a soft opening this Friday. Their grand opening will be on Friday, August 15th, during the Summer Art Crawl.

Their regular hours will be Tuesday through Friday from 11:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. and Saturdays from 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. They'll be closed on Sundays and Mondays. They may have extended hours during the holiday shopping season.

