CTC Receives $40,000 Grant To Support Latest Production
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- A Minnesota theatre has received a grant in support of its latest project. Children's Theatre Company (CTC) in Minneapolis has received a $40,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) for art projects.
The grant will help support CTC's production of the new musical "Milo Imagines the World." The musical is about a boy who passes the time on the subway imagining the lives of the other people on it. The play brings his illustrations to life along with music ranging from hip-hop to pop to country.
NEA will award over 1,100 grants totaling over $31 million during 2025. CTC is the nation's largest theatre for young people serving a multigenerational audience, and is the only theatre focused on young people to win the Special Tony Award for Outstanding Regional Theatre.
