Crash Involving Squad Car, Motorcycle Sends One to Hospital
UNDATED (WJON News) -- A motorcyclist is hurt after being involved in a collision with a squad car.
The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened just after 7:00 p.m. on Thursday night on County Road 45 near Crook Road.
The incident involved a Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office patrol vehicle and a motorcycle.
The motorcyclist was taken by ambulance to Essentia Health in Brainerd with unknown injuries.
The deputy was not hurt.
Get our free mobile app
The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- Kevin Johnson Dancing For Tanner's Team Foundation
- Oil Prices Plummet As Trump Tariffs Spark Fears of Recession
- Tri-CAP Encouraging You To Keep Applying For Energy Assistance
- Great River Children's Museum Now Offering Yearly Memberships
- Man Visiting, Documenting All 856 Minnesota Communities
LOOK: These TV Guide Covers Will Take You Back to a Golden Age of Television
From "Who Shot J.R.?" to the tearful goodbye on the final episode of M*A*S*H, TV Guide — and those unforgettable covers — were once a treasured part of every TV lover’s routine.
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz