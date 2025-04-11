Crash Involving Squad Car, Motorcycle Sends One to Hospital

Crow Wing County Sheriff

UNDATED (WJON News) -- A motorcyclist is hurt after being involved in a collision with a squad car.

The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened just after 7:00 p.m. on Thursday night on County Road 45 near Crook Road.

The incident involved a Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office patrol vehicle and a motorcycle.

The motorcyclist was taken by ambulance to Essentia Health in Brainerd with unknown injuries.

The deputy was not hurt.

The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating.

