Country Singer Will Make Minnesota Cool Again In October

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- A Grammy Award-winning country singer and songwriter is bringing her "Whirlwind" World Tour to Minnesota in the fall. Starting in March Lainey Wilson will hit the road for her "Whirlwind" tour in support of her latest album by the same name.

She will come to Xcel Energy Center as part of the tour on October 18th. "Whirlwind" is up for Best Country Album at this weekend's 67th Annual Grammy Awards, and features Wilson's current Top 5 hit single "4X4XU." It has been a busy last year for Wilson who was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry, performed during the Dallas Cowboy's Thanksgiving Halftime Show and won Best Country Album at the 2024 Grammy's.

In addition to singing Wilson broke into acting by appearing in Season 5 of "Yellowstone" and recently returned to the series for its final episode. Tickets for the show go on sale at 10:00 a.m. on Friday.

