Como Park Zoo Summer Camp Registration Now Open
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- If you are looking for a fun and educational experience for your kids for this summer then Como Park Zoo has activities for you. Registration for Como Zoo's Summer Camps is now open.
The zoo has half-day morning camps for preschool and kindergarten and full-day camps for children in 1st through 6th grades. There is a wide variety of camps to choose from, like Prehistoric Times where kids look at relatives of prehistoric animals and plants and learn how they have changed over time.
There is also Como Olympics which explores if animals and plants held an Olympic games who would take home the gold. Animal Care & Exhibit Design, Give it a Whirl, and Como-ology are a few others. The camps run from June 9th through August 29th.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- Game Designer Inspired By Lunch Time Conversation At Convention
- Powder Ridge Makes List Of Top Minnesota Ski Destinations
- Rockville To Have Gas Station Again After Almost Two Years
- Meet Kimber, The Sartell Police Department’s K9 Calendar Girl
- Local Seamstress Is Hidden Gem For Sartell Dance Team
- One Of Country’s Top Bakeries Is Right Here In St. Joseph
Minnesota Movies: Fun Facts About Drop Dead Gorgeous
Look Inside This Jaw-Dropping Mansion for Sale on a Lake in Frazee