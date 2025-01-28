Como Park Zoo Summer Camp Registration Now Open

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- If you are looking for a fun and educational experience for your kids for this summer then Como Park Zoo has activities for you. Registration for Como Zoo's Summer Camps is now open.

The zoo has half-day morning camps for preschool and kindergarten and full-day camps for children in 1st through 6th grades. There is a wide variety of camps to choose from, like Prehistoric Times where kids look at relatives of prehistoric animals and plants and learn how they have changed over time.

There is also Como Olympics which explores if animals and plants held an Olympic games who would take home the gold. Animal Care & Exhibit Design, Give it a Whirl, and Como-ology are a few others. The camps run from June 9th through August 29th.

