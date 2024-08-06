Community & Environment Focus Of Green Fair Folk Festival

LITTLE FALLS (WJON News) -- It's all about community and caring for the environment at an annual celebration on Wednesday. The Green Fair Folk Festival at the St. Francis Convent in Little Falls will have a wide array of entertainment and educational opportunities for people to enjoy.

There will be homemade jams and jellies, kids' activities, community safety and educational displays, live local music, and more. The Franciscan Sisters Director of Community Relations Liz Rydeen says there is a special ride as well:

"And one really fun feature is we do a horse-drawn wagon ride through the campus and people can look at our community gardens and our grotto and the sisters have about 80 acres here."

She says they will have over 50 local artisans who make their crafts from repurposed materials and a unique prize drawing too:

"The employees and sisters here gathered 1,000 pounds of worth of plastics, like bags and different plastic wrappings, and we partnered with NexTrex, and all of our plastic was made into a bench.:"

Rydeen says there are also chapel tours where people can learn about the history of the Franciscan Sisters. Last year about 1,000 people attended the fair in its first year back since Covid. The fair runs from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. and is free to attend.

