Cold Spring Man Hurt in Crash on Highway 23

Cold Spring Man Hurt in Crash on Highway 23

WJON

PAYNESVILLE (WJON News) -- A Cold Spring man was hurt in a crash on Highway 23.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened on Tuesday night at about 8:30 p.m. in Munson Township near Paynesville.

Seventy-seven-year-old Eugene Wold was driving a pickup northbound on Highway 23 when it struck a deer.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

Wold was taken to Paynesville Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

READ RELATED ARTICLES

If You Grew Up in the '70s and '80s, These Foods Were Super Fancy

From Babybels to Toblerone chocolate, take a nostalgic bite out of these 'fancy' childhood foods that made us feel way more elegant than we really were.

Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON