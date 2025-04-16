Cold Spring Man Hurt in Crash on Highway 23

PAYNESVILLE (WJON News) -- A Cold Spring man was hurt in a crash on Highway 23.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened on Tuesday night at about 8:30 p.m. in Munson Township near Paynesville.

Seventy-seven-year-old Eugene Wold was driving a pickup northbound on Highway 23 when it struck a deer.

Wold was taken to Paynesville Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

