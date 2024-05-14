Cocktail Party With A Twist Happening in Downtown St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- There's a big cocktail party happening in downtown St. Cloud on Wednesday night - minus the alcohol.

Bella Vita Salt Caves is hosting the Great Curious Cocktail Party from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m.

Owner Christina Piecek says St. Germain Street will be closed to traffic between 7th and 8th Avenue.

We have Project 37 who will be our band, we have Christine's Cheesecakes, we have the ax company, we have a hat bar, a photo booth, all these things but the coolest thing is it will be all sober.

Piecek says Curious Elixirs selects 100 locations nationwide to all throw a party at the same time. They'll be bringing four or five of their mocktail varieties for you to try.

Get our free mobile app

Piecek says they've also invited their neighbors throughout the downtown to join them.

So I asked our neighboring bars and restaurants to feature their mocktails, so the people who come to the sober party can also support other areas of downtown. The Pickled Loon, White Horse, Jules', and the Veranda just to name a few will all be featuring their mocktails as well.

She advises to you come early and bring a chair if you plan to stay a while.

Piecek says she's been living a sober life for about five years now.

READ RELATED ARTICLES