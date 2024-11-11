Classical Music To Meet Metal At Rock Orchestra Show

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- Classical music will meet Rock and Metal once again this spring. The Rock Orchestra by Candlelight is set to wow audiences at the Orpheum Theatre in Minneapolis on April 29th.

The Rock Orchestra features a 90-minute show infusing iconic Rock and Metal anthems in an ethereal candlelit setting. The theatre will be filled with floating lanterns and giant puppets, and the musicians will wear skeletal rhinestone masks as well.

What is the Rock Orchestra?

The group is comprised of 14 classical musicians who will unleash one-of-a-kind mash-ups of music by bands like Metallica, The Rolling Stones, Papa Roach, The Cranberries, and more. Tickets for The Rock Orchestra by Candlelight go on sale on November 22nd.

