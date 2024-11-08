Plans to Create Museum at Jim Feneis Home in Sauk Rapids

SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- The Sauk Rapids home of the late Jim Feneis could be transformed into a museum.

During its meeting on Tuesday, the Sauk Rapids City Council will consider a Planned Unit Development for the home at 920 10th Street Northeast.

According to city documents, over the past year city staff have been meeting with representatives of the home.

Feneis created a board that has been charged with taking care of the property, part of that responsibility includes turning the home into a museum. Feneis collected a number of nostalgic items from central Minnesota along with unique collector cars, boats, and motorcycles.

The house is largely made up of showroom and garage space, the actual home is not that big. The property includes a 1950s-style diner, an indoor car wash, and a car repair shop with a lift.

The property is zoned Residential 1. The city typically doesn't allow museums in this zoning district, which is why they'd need to create a PUD. The city does have concerns about parking. They probably have enough for regular museum use, but not for larger gatherings. Also, that neighborhood has no sidewalks and is not designed for foot traffic. The staff is recommending on-site parking be created.

The applicant says the property known as "Idle Ridge" would be open to the public one day a week for about five hours. In addition to public hours, they will focus on private tours, small exclusive events, and business and professional meetings.

Jim Feneis died on April 23rd, 2023 at the age of 67 at his home.

