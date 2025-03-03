MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- A musical version of a beloved Disney movie will glide into the Children's Theatre Company (CTC) this spring. CTC will present an original production of Disney's Frozen from April 15 - June 15.

The musical version of Frozen has been nominated for three Tony Awards, including "Best Musical" and features music by Academy Award-winners Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez.

Fans will be able to sing along with Elsa, Anna, and the whole Frozen gang as they discover out of control magic, extreme weather, and everyone's favorite snowman, Olaf. Julia Ennen will star as Anna, and Gillian Jackson-Han as Elsa in the show. Tickets are on sale now.

