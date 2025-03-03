Children&#8217;s Theatre Company Bringing Disney&#8217;s Frozen To Life This Spring

Children’s Theatre Company Bringing Disney’s Frozen To Life This Spring

Images courtesy of Children's Theatre Company.

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- A musical version of a beloved Disney movie will glide into the Children's Theatre Company (CTC) this spring. CTC will present an original production of Disney's Frozen from April 15 - June 15.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

The musical version of Frozen has been nominated for three  Tony Awards, including "Best Musical" and features music by Academy Award-winners Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez.

Images courtesy of Children's Theatre Company.
loading...

Fans will be able to sing along with Elsa, Anna, and the whole Frozen gang as they discover out of control magic, extreme weather, and everyone's favorite snowman, Olaf. Julia Ennen will star as Anna, and Gillian Jackson-Han as Elsa in the show. Tickets are on sale now.

Julia Ennen, PHOTO courtesy of Children's Theatre Company.
loading...
Gillain Jackson Han, PHOTO courtesy of Children's Theatre Company.
loading...

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

LOOK: See the Most Famous Musician Born the Same Year As You

Stacker identified musicians born in every year from 1920 to 2003 and determined the most famous born the same year as you.

Gallery Credit: Stacker

Fame and Fortune: These Are the Richest Celebrities in the World

Stacker compiled a list of the world's richest celebrities using data collected from Celebrity Net Worth's rankings by current net worth.

Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: 50 cozy towns to visit this winter

Stacker created a list of 50 cozy American towns to visit each winter. Towns were selected based on visitor opinions, ratings from nationwide publications, and tourist attractions.

Gallery Credit: Laura Ratliff

Filed Under: Children's Theatre Company, Disney's Frozen, Frozen the Musical
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Music, Newsletter, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON