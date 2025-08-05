Expanded Hours Mean Faster Treatment For Orthopedic Injuries
ST. CLOUD/MONTICELLO (WJON News) -- CentraCare has announced it is expanding its services for urgent orthopedic care.
The Orthopedic Urgent Care at CentraCare Plaza is available Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.
The Orthopedic Walk-in Care at CentraCare - Monticello Specialty Clinic is open Monday, Tuesday, and Friday from 8:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.
The expanded hours mean patients can get an evaluation and treatment without the need for an appointment.
Orthopedic Urgent Care and Walk-In Services are a good choice for injuries and conditions that need timely evaluation, but aren't life-threatening.
Patient visits could be for broken bones, ligament and tendon injuries, sports injuries, sprains or strains, joint injuries, pediatric orthopedic injuries for children three months and older, and patients age 12 and over who have concussions that occur during sports.
