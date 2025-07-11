ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Catholic Charities of the Diocese of St. Cloud has announced Andrew Johannes as its new Chief Financial Officer.

He will lead the finance department in financial planning, strategic growth initiatives, and operations.

Johannes was President/CEO at C4 Welding in Sauk Rapids prior to joining Catholic Charities.

“We had a very rigorous hiring process for the CFO position and Andrew really shined throughout,”

Aaron Fisk, Catholic Charities President and CEO.

“He impressed the entire leadership team with his knowledge, questions and insights. Andrew is going to be a great fit for Catholic Charities and we are excited about the impact he will have on our finance team, the entire organization and those we serve.”

He has a bachelor's degree in accounting from St. Cloud State University and over 20 years of accounting experience.

The mission of Catholic Charities is to serve and enhance human dignity for people of all faiths and beliefs.

