Meet The New CFO Bringing Fresh Ideas To Local Charity

Meet The New CFO Bringing Fresh Ideas To Local Charity

Catholic Charities

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Catholic Charities of the Diocese of St. Cloud has announced Andrew Johannes as its new Chief Financial Officer.

He will lead the finance department in financial planning, strategic growth initiatives, and operations.

Johannes was President/CEO at C4 Welding in Sauk Rapids prior to joining Catholic Charities.

“We had a very rigorous hiring process for the CFO position and Andrew really shined throughout,”

Aaron Fisk, Catholic Charities President and CEO.

“He impressed the entire leadership team with his knowledge, questions and insights. Andrew is going to be a great fit for Catholic Charities and we are excited about the impact he will have on our finance team, the entire organization and those we serve.”

He has a bachelor's degree in accounting from St. Cloud State University and over 20 years of accounting experience.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

The mission of Catholic Charities is to serve and enhance human dignity for people of all faiths and beliefs.

READ RELATED ARTICLES

LOOK: How Many of These Classic Summer Toys Do You Remember?

If you grew up in the Wild West of the '60s, '70s, or '80s, summer toys were a lifeline because many of us were locked outside (until the street lights came on). Inside was no place for a kid! Check out these classic summer toys that kept us cool, kept us busy, and always seemed to add a dash of danger.

Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON