Crash Near Cambridge Claims One Life Early Friday
NORTH BRANCH TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- One person died in a two-vehicle crash near Cambridge early Friday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened around 5:00 a.m. near the intersection of Highway 95 and Tucker Street. The state patrol says a pickup being driven by 76-year-old John Menter of Jacobson was going east on Highway 95 when he crossed the center line and hit an SUV being driven by 48-year-old Amie Jo Kostuch of North Branch, who was going west.
Menter then came to a stop in the north ditch, and Kostuch went into the south ditch before coming to a stop. A passenger in Kostuch's SUV, 60-year-old Randy St. Clair of North Branch, died in the crash. Kostuch and Menter were not hurt.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- Little Falls Schools Make Tough Call To Close Randall Elementary
- New Paynesville Liquor Store Promises More Space And Variety
- Superintendent Rivard Reflects On A Fantastic First Year
- Fireworks Light Up St. Cloud On A Humid Independence Day [PHOTOS]
- Big Changes On The Way For Little Falls Arts Fair
- Turnpike Troubadours Light Up The Ledge Amphitheater [GALLERY]
LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving
Gallery Credit: Sophia Crisafulli
LOOK: 50 Beloved Retail Chains That No Longer Exist
Gallery Credit: Madison Troyer
LOOK: What major laws were passed the year you were born?
Gallery Credit: Katelyn Leboff