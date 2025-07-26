NORTH BRANCH TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- One person died in a two-vehicle crash near Cambridge early Friday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened around 5:00 a.m. near the intersection of Highway 95 and Tucker Street. The state patrol says a pickup being driven by 76-year-old John Menter of Jacobson was going east on Highway 95 when he crossed the center line and hit an SUV being driven by 48-year-old Amie Jo Kostuch of North Branch, who was going west.

Menter then came to a stop in the north ditch, and Kostuch went into the south ditch before coming to a stop. A passenger in Kostuch's SUV, 60-year-old Randy St. Clair of North Branch, died in the crash. Kostuch and Menter were not hurt.

