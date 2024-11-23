&#8220;Brat 2025&#8243; Coming to Target Center Next Year

“Brat 2025″ Coming to Target Center Next Year

Don Arnold, Getty Images

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- A British avant-pop star is bringing her breakout album tour to Minnesota next year. Charli XCX will hit Target Center with her Brat 2025 - Arena Tour: on April 26th. Charli XCX released her most recent album "Brat" in 2024 to critical acclaim.

Rich Fury, Getty Images
loading...
Kate Green, Getty Images
loading...
Jon Kopaloff, Getty Images
loading...

How Has Her latest album "Brat" done?

"Brat" hit number one on the UK Album charts in November and has been nominated for the Mercury Prize 2024. Her song "Guess" featuring Billie Eilish debuted at number one on the UK Official Singles Chart making Charli the first British artist to hit the top spot this year.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app
Victor Boyko, Getty Images
loading...
Don Arnold, Getty Images
loading...
Christopher Polk, Getty Images
loading...
Samir Hussein, Getty Images
loading...

What is Charli XCX currently working on?

Charli XCX will have a starring role in the Daniel Goldhaber remake of the 1978 horror film "Faces of Death" and in Greg Araki's erotic thriller "I Want Your Sex." She is also producing the score for the movie "Mother Mary" and for the series "Overcompensating" on Prime Video. Tickets for the general public go on sale on Tuesday at 2:00 p.m.

Kevin Winter, Getty Images
loading...
Billy H.C. Kwok, Getty Images
loading...
Taylor Hill, Getty Images
loading...

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

 

Presidential/Vice Presidential Visits to St. Cloud

 

Come Explore Royalton, Minnesota in Pictures

This Newly Listed Mansion Is Less Than 30 Miles From Saint Cloud!

One home, less than 30 miles from Saint Cloud that was just listed sits on 40 acres and features its own basketball court, private 'spring-fed' lake, and gourmet kitchen, among other luxuries. This home is absolutely gorgeous and could be yours for JUST $2.1 million. 

Gallery Credit: Image Credit: Andy Sopher Edina Realty, Inc

Filed Under: Brat 2025 tour, Charli XCX, Target Center
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON