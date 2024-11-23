“Brat 2025″ Coming to Target Center Next Year

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- A British avant-pop star is bringing her breakout album tour to Minnesota next year. Charli XCX will hit Target Center with her Brat 2025 - Arena Tour: on April 26th. Charli XCX released her most recent album "Brat" in 2024 to critical acclaim.

LA Pride And Tik-Tok Host "Thrive With Pride" Concert With Charli XCX Rich Fury, Getty Images loading...

Glastonbury Festival 2022 - Day Five Kate Green, Getty Images loading...

Vanity Fair And Instagram Host Vanities: A Night For Young Hollywood Jon Kopaloff, Getty Images loading...

How Has Her latest album "Brat" done?

"Brat" hit number one on the UK Album charts in November and has been nominated for the Mercury Prize 2024. Her song "Guess" featuring Billie Eilish debuted at number one on the UK Official Singles Chart making Charli the first British artist to hit the top spot this year.

Get our free mobile app

Mugler Fall Winter 2022/23 - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 Victor Boyko, Getty Images loading...

Live And Proud: Sydney WorldPride Opening Concert Don Arnold, Getty Images loading...

The FADER and Mastercard present a must-see line-up at the Masterpass #ThankTheFans House Christopher Polk, Getty Images loading...

Red Bull Studios Future Underground - Night 2 Samir Hussein, Getty Images loading...

What is Charli XCX currently working on?

Charli XCX will have a starring role in the Daniel Goldhaber remake of the 1978 horror film "Faces of Death" and in Greg Araki's erotic thriller "I Want Your Sex." She is also producing the score for the movie "Mother Mary" and for the series "Overcompensating" on Prime Video. Tickets for the general public go on sale on Tuesday at 2:00 p.m.

2017 Hangout Music Festival - Day 1 Kevin Winter, Getty Images loading...

amfAR Hong Kong Gala 2017 - Inside Billy H.C. Kwok, Getty Images loading...

Rolling Stone LIVE Presented By Miller Lite Taylor Hill, Getty Images loading...

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

Presidential/Vice Presidential Visits to St. Cloud

Come Explore Royalton, Minnesota in Pictures