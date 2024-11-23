“Brat 2025″ Coming to Target Center Next Year
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- A British avant-pop star is bringing her breakout album tour to Minnesota next year. Charli XCX will hit Target Center with her Brat 2025 - Arena Tour: on April 26th. Charli XCX released her most recent album "Brat" in 2024 to critical acclaim.
How Has Her latest album "Brat" done?
"Brat" hit number one on the UK Album charts in November and has been nominated for the Mercury Prize 2024. Her song "Guess" featuring Billie Eilish debuted at number one on the UK Official Singles Chart making Charli the first British artist to hit the top spot this year.
What is Charli XCX currently working on?
Charli XCX will have a starring role in the Daniel Goldhaber remake of the 1978 horror film "Faces of Death" and in Greg Araki's erotic thriller "I Want Your Sex." She is also producing the score for the movie "Mother Mary" and for the series "Overcompensating" on Prime Video. Tickets for the general public go on sale on Tuesday at 2:00 p.m.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- Award-Winning Brewing Company Bringing Its Beers To Minnesota
- Klingons To The Rescue In New Holiday Musical
- Table Talk Goes Mad With Druid City Games
- Frigid Dip Is Reward For Helping A Good Cause In Little Falls [PHOTOS]
- A New Microbrewery is coming to Paynesville
- Student’s New Who Done It Play Makes Debut At St. John’s Prep [PHOTOS]
Presidential/Vice Presidential Visits to St. Cloud
Come Explore Royalton, Minnesota in Pictures
This Newly Listed Mansion Is Less Than 30 Miles From Saint Cloud!
Gallery Credit: Image Credit: Andy Sopher Edina Realty, Inc