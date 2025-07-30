ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- You can sample a wide array of great food with a strolling buffet.

The Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Minnesota is hosting its summer benefit next Thursday, August 7th. The theme for this year is "Back to Our Future," celebrating the 40th anniversary of the release of the movie.

Spokeswoman Aimee Minnerath says over 15 restaurants and vendors have donated 100 percent of the food and beverages.

It is amazing food. We've got fabulous BBQ, steaks, pasta, breads, Mexican food, whatever you are craving, I guarantee you it is on that buffet. There will be beverage sampling as well.

Coborn’s Catering

Creative Catering

Custom Catering by Short Stop

Good Earth Food Co-Op

Great Harvest Bread Company

Granite City Food & Brewery

House of Pizza

Lunds & Byerly

Mexican Village

Nelson Bros. Cutting Edge Catering

St. Cloud Country Club

Texas Roadhouse

Up In Smoke BBQ

Upper Lakes Foods

Bernick’s

C&L Distributing - War Pigs Brewing & 3 Floyds Brewing

Coborn’s Liquor

Pantown Brewing Company

Viking Coca-Cola

The event is held at the River's Edge Convention Center in downtown St. Cloud from 5:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. on August 7th.

They typically have about 800 people attend the event. You can get your tickets on the Boys and Girls Club website. The cost is $100 per person, or $150 per couple.

Their goal is to raise $180,000 through the Summer Benefit. Their Fund the Need goal is $40,000. Stearns Bank is matching the first $15,000.

Minnerath says they make a big impact on youth all across central Minnesota.

About 5,000 youth from kindergarten through high school graduation every day at five clubs, 12 Kidstop sites, a middle south outreach program, were in the St. Cloud, Sauk Rapids, and Sartell school districts, and Little Falls too.

Last year, the Boys and Girls Clubs served 85,000 meals and 170,000 snacks to kids. The organization was started in East St. Cloud back in 1974.

