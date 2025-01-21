Marshmallows on the Menu in Downtown St. Cloud this Weekend
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- This weekend is the 2nd annual Bold and Bright winter festival in downtown St. Cloud.
Organizers have planned another fun special ingredient event, this time asking participating bars and restaurants to develop a signature food item or cocktail using marshmallows as a key ingredient.
Some of the announced special menu items so far include:
Veranda Lounge Blue Goose: Campfire Mezcal Mule + Deconstructed s’mores cheesecake!
Spice of Life Tea Shop: Smokey Smores Latte'
The Pickled Loon: S'mores Layered Cake + Chocolate Marshmellow Tini or Toasted Hot Chocolate
Jules' Bistro - St. Cloud, MN: Kindness Cake- Blackberry Marshmallow fluff topped with a housemade blackberry marshmallow, Blackberry Banana Latte with house-made blackberry Marshmallows, Herb Mashed sweet potatoes with housemade marshmallow cream, Smores old-fashioned w/marshmallow syrup
MC's Dugout: Toasted Marshmallow S'mores Chocolate Cake + S'mores White Russian
7 West TapHouse St. Cloud: Marshmallow Meringue Pie Cocktail
Red Carpet Nightclub: S'mores Hot Drink, Chocolate Martini w/whipped cream, marshmallows & Chocolate syrup
The Bold and Bright events start on Friday and run through Sunday at various locations around the downtown area. It's being organized by the Downtown St. Cloud Alliance. Here's a link to the full list of events.
