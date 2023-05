SPICER (WJON News) -- The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office has identified the man's body that was pulled from a lake near Spicer.

The Sheriff says it was 40-year-old Jason Dimler's body that was recovered from Ringo Lake on Monday.

The investigation into how he died is still ongoing.

Dimler was last seen on Wednesday night of last week. His truck was found on Thursday near the lake.

