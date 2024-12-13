Big Mega Millions Jackpot on Friday the 13th

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Friday the 13th might be lucky for some lottery players.

For Friday's drawing, the Mega Million jackpot has climbed to an estimated $670 million - or $318 million for the cash option.

The Mega Millions jackpot has been won seven times on a Friday the 13th. The last time was on January 13th, 2023.

It is currently the eighth-largest jackpot in the game's history. The prize has been rolling since it was last won in September. The jackpot has been won just three times this whole year.

Tickets are sold in 25 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Tickets are $2 each and in most states, players can add the Megaplier for and additional $1 to multiply their non-jackpot prizes.

Drawings are at 10:00 p.m. central time on Tuesdays and Fridays.

The overall odds of winning any Mega Millions prize are 1 in 24, the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in over 302 million.

