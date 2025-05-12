Driver Hurt in Sherburne County Rollover
BIG LAKE (WJON News) -- A driver was hurt when his car left the road and rolled.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened Sunday night just before 8:00 on Highway 10 at Lakeshore Drive in Big Lake.
Troopers say 38-year-old Drew Salo of Big Lake was driving a Chevy Corvette eastbound on the highway when he went off the road and rolled.
Salo was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.
