Deadline Looming for Benton’s Got Talent Contest

SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- Time is running out to sign up for the talent contest at the Benton County Fair.

Benton's Got Talent will be on Saturday, August 3rd from 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on the Cottonwood Stage.

In the Pre-Teen Division, the first place prize is $75, in the Teen Division the top prize is $100, and in the Open Division, the first place prize is $150. There are prizes for first through fourth place in all three divisions.

Benton County may send the winner in each division to the State Fair Amateur Talent Contest.

The contest is open to residents in Benton, Stearns, and Sherburne counties. The deadline to enter is this Wednesday. Acts that have participated in the past may compete again, except for winners who went on to participate in the State Fair contest.

WJON's Jim Maurice will be the emcee for the show, Kelly Cordes is one of the judges. Another judge is Laura Bradshaw from The Loon.

