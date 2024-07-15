Two Hurt in Crash Involving Motorcycle, Pickup in Benton County

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Two people on a motorcycle were hurt in a crash with a pickup.

The Minnesota State Patrol says both vehicles were traveling on 35th Avenue Northeast to go north on Highway 23 when they collided at about 1:00 p.m. Sunday.

Twenty-five-year-old Derrick Lamont of Onamia and 22-year-old Alli Hanneken of Sartell were both taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Get our free mobile app

The pickup driver, 69-year-old Gerald Breth of St. Cloud, was not hurt.

READ RELATED ARTICLES