Becker Woman Hurt in Crash Near Spicer

SPICER (WJON News) -- A Becker woman was hurt in a crash in Kandiyohi County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a vehicle driven by 18-year-old Bailey Muehlbauer of Becker was going south on Highway 23. A second vehicle driven by 54-year-old Kathy Johnson of Willmar was going north on Highway 23.

Johnson turned west to cross the southbound lanes of Highway 23 onto Kandiyohi County Road 25 when the two vehicles collided.

Muehlbauer was taken to Willmar Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Johnson was not hurt.

