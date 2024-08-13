Authorities Seek Third Man In Motorcycle Crash
BENTON COUNTY (WJON News) -- Deputies are looking for the third rider in a motorcycle crash. The Benton County Sheriff's Office says at 7:10 p.m. on Saturday they responded to a report of a crash on Golden Spike Road NE near Sauk Rapids. Once on scene deputies found 50-year-old Christopher Fisher of Texas with injuries sustained from the crash.
Fisher was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with serious injuries. Upon investigation, authorities discovered Fisher had been at a Benton County residence with friends and left the home with Kyle Crone of Andover and another man he had just met that night. The three men decided to go to a local bar near Sauk Rapids and the third man volunteered to lead the way. Fisher and Johnson told deputies they lost sight of the third man on route and later came across him stopped in the roadway.
The two men slowed down as they approached the lead motorcycle and as Fisher turned to go around him the third man abruptly turned left into the path of Fisher who could not avoid him resulting in the crash. The third man attempted to help Fisher up but Fisher was unable to get up because of his injuries. Fisher told deputies the man then fled the scene on foot. Authorities believe they have identified the third man but have not been able to locate him. The crash remains under investigation.
